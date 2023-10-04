Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online services will shut down in April

Photo by Sam Byford / The Verge

Next spring, Nintendo will shut down the online services behind nearly all of its 3DS and Wii U software, affecting multiplayer and other connected features. According to Nintendo, “This also includes online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution.”

News of this early April 2024 shutdown follows the return of online features for the Wii U versions of Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon, which had disappeared between March and August while Nintendo dealt with a “vulnerability related to online play.”

