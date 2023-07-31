Nintendo’s next-gen console could launch in 2024

Don’t look now, but the Nintendo Switch is more than six years old.

That’s relevant because, in the world of video games, that usually means it’s about time for Nintendo to release a new console. According to a new report from Video Games Chronicle, Nintendo’s follow-up to the Switch could launch in the second half of 2024, seven-and-a-half years after the Switch launched in March 2017.

VGC also reported that Nintendo’s partner studios have received development kits that they can use to start making games for the unnamed console. Not much else is known about the device at the moment, aside from the fact that apparently it can play games in handheld mode like the Switch and will take physical game cartridges, also like the Switch.

Another point of interest from VGC’s report is that it might launch with a lower-tech LCD screen instead of the nicer OLED display recently seen on the latest Switch model. One major thing we don’t know is whether or not the new console will be able to play Switch games.

The only thing that’s for certain is that Nintendo doesn’t seem to be rushing the long-awaited successor to the Switch. According to the mothership itself, the Switch has sold 125 million units, which is hilariously 112 million units more than its predecessor, the Wii U, sold.

The console remains extremely popular and likely will for a while as long as Nintendo keeps releasing games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for it.