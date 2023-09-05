Nintendo’s new mobile game lets you pluck Pikmin on your browser

Nintendo has teamed up with Niantic for a new Pikmin mobile game that’s mostly good for passing time than serious gaming. It’s called Pikmin Finder, and as Nintendo Life notes, the companies have released it in time for the Nintendo Live event in Seattle. You can access the augmented reality game from any browser on your mobile, whether it’s an iPhone or an Android device. We’ve tried it on several browsers, including Chrome and Opera, and we can verify that it works, as long as you allow it to access your camera.

Similar to Pikmin Bloom, the game superimposes Pikmin on your environment as seen through your phone’s camera. You can then pluck the creatures by swiping up — take note that there are typically more of the same color lurking around when you do spot one. Afterward, you can use the Pikmin you’ve plucked to search for treasures, including cakes and rubber duckies. You’ll even see them bring you those treasures on your screen.

Pikmin Finder

To play the game, you can go to its website on a mobile browser and start catching Pikmin on your phone. You can also scan the QR code that shows up on the website when you open it on a desktop browser.

