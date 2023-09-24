New Pixel 8 leaks suggest the colors and camera features to expect

Now that we’re almost over the excitement of the iPhone 15 launch, we can turn our attention to the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro – and a couple of new leaks reveal more about what we can expect when these flagship phones make an appearance.

First up are some official-looking renders obtained by MySmartPrice (via Android Authority). Google has published its own shots of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but these leaked images show off more angles and more colors.

The colors to expect are, according to this source, Peony Rose, Grey, and Obsidian Black for the Pixel 8, and Sky Blue, Porcelain, and Black Obsidian for the Pixel 8 Pro. It seems like only the black shade will be carried over from the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

You can also see the camera bumps, and just how much they stick out from the main chassis, in the renders supplied by MySmartPrice. They match up with the images published by Google so there’s a good chance that they’re accurate.

Camera features

Our second Pixel 8 leak concerns some of the camera features coming to the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. We already know that photo and video capture will be a crucial part of what these phones offer, and now more details have emerged.

As per a video sourced by 91mobiles (via Android Police), the features heading our way with these phones include Video Boost, Night Sight for video, Audio Eraser for reducing background noise, and Magic Editor – including being able to create composite images where everyone in the family is smiling at the same time.

We’d heard about some of these features before, but this newly leaked video looks like it was produced by Google to accompany the launch of the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, and it shows all of these tools in action. What remains to be seen is which features, if any, will be Pro exclusives – that phone will have a more advanced camera setup.

There’s also a breakdown of the camera specs here: a dual-lens 50MP+12MP ultrawide camera on the back of the Pixel 8, and a triple lens 50MP+48MP ultrawide+48MP telephoto on the Pixel 8 Pro. Both handsets are due to appear on Wednesday, October 4.