close
VIDEO NEWS

New One Piece Featurette Goes Behind the Seas With the Cast and Crew

VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 12 views
New One Piece Featurette Goes Behind the Seas With the Cast and Crew

One Piece, a beloved, long-running manga and anime that has been read and watched worldwide, is finally coming to live-action. Eiichiro Oda, the original manga’s author/artist has been working alongside Netflix throughout the production. A new featurette shows off some all new footage plus interviews with the cast and…

Read more…

The author

you might also like

Leave a Response