How do you catch a murderer when they conceal their identity and then go and get reconstructive face surgery?

This is the confusing question at the heart of Kim Yong-hoon’s Mask Girl, a series which follows an office worker, Kim Mo-mi (Im Jin-ah aka singer Nana), who moonlights as a masked live streamer with a bit of murdering on the side. Ahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye-ran, and Go Hyun-jung star alongside.

Mask Girl is available to stream on Netflix from Aug. 18.