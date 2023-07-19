Netflix says password-sharing crackdowns caused more signups than cancellations

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Netflix says its password-sharing crackdown is working. In its second quarter earnings report posted on Wednesday, the streamer said it saw the addition of 5.9 million subscribers globally.

The company says the “cancel reaction” was low in response to its password sharing crackdown, and that it’s “seeing healthy conversion of borrower households into full paying Netflix memberships,” as well as “the uptake of our extra member feature.” Netflix also says it will start to address password-sharing in all its remaining countries.

Netflix’s password-sharing policy only went into effect in the US in late May after the streamer started alerting users of the extra $7.99 per month charge. Data from the analytics company Antenna suggests that the…

