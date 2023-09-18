Netflix ends a three-year legal dispute over Squid Game traffic

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Netflix and South Korean ISP SK Broadband have been locked in a legal tussle over network usage cost-sharing since 2020 when Netflix filed a lawsuit against the provider, and SK Broadband responded with its own suit. Now the fight is over, Netflix announced, as the companies drop their lawsuits and instead become partners (via Reuters).

The lawsuits started because SK Broadband wanted Netflix to help cover the expense of partially Squid Game-induced increases in streaming traffic in South Korea. A South Korean court said Netflix is obligated to pay for the increased network demands. SK estimated the popular show had cost it an extra 27.2 billion Korean won, which translated then to about $23 million.

