Neon’s Ferrari movie looks like a winding race through life in new trailer

Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari. | Neon

Neon’s upcoming Ferrari biopic from director Michael Mann is sure to feature its fair share of high-octane racing sequences that bring more bombastic features to mind. But the film’s new trailer makes clear that it’s also going to be a poignant drama about the family — not just the man — who turned the Ferrari name into a truly iconic brand.

Ferrari chronicles personal and professional downward spirals Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) found himself in during the summer of 1957 — 10 years after he and his wife, Laura (Penélope Cruz), had first managed to establish their company as a real player in the racing space. Though that year’s Formula 1 is what’s on most people’s minds, with the Ferrari company facing bankruptcy and with one of his sons…

