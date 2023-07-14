Nearly 100 Prime Day deals are still live

UPDATE: Jul. 14, 2023, 2:30 p.m. EDT This post has been updated to reflect the latest prices on items still on sale at Amazon after Prime Day.

If you judged the state of after-Prime Day sales based on Amazon devices alone, things would look bleak for online shoppers today. Aside from some lingering deals on Prime Video titles and Amazon Music Unlimited, all of those Amazon-centric deals (think Echos, Kindles, Fire tablets) are gone.

But you didn’t expect Amazon not to keep riding the high of its biggest Prime Day ever, did you?

SEE ALSO:



How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

Tons of deals on robot vacuums, TVs, Apple stuff, and more are either still kicking (or a bit more expensive but still discounted), proving that the days after Prime Day aren’t the virtual post-apocalyptic mall (The Last of Us style) you may have been expecting.

Plus, Amazon was far from the only retailer holding a major sale. Though its official party had a strict two-day limit, Walmart and Target said, “speak for yourself” — this is an all-week thing for us. Though Walmart’s Prime Day rival event has sadly ended on July 13, Target’s is still live through July 15 — offering a second chance if an item you missed at Amazon isn’t on sale anymore.

We’ve linked our coverage to the other events above, and below, we’ve pulled our top three picks plus a list of nearly 100 other deals still live after Prime Day.

Note: All deals marked with a 🔥 are still at an all-time low price. Deals with a strikeout were either sold out or expired at the time of writing.

Best TV deal

Why we like it

As we finally mourn the loss of Amazon’s unbelievable invite-only $99.99 43-inch Fire TV deal, another great 43-inch Fire TV deal steps in for less than $100 more. The 2021 F30 series TV is a great bargain smart TV sized perfectly for a bedroom or small living room, with more expansive sound than you’d expect at this price range. Its biggest grab is its responsive handling of Amazon’s beloved and easy-to-navigate Fire TV interface.

Best robot vacuum deal

Why we like it

Summer 2022 saw the release of two mid-range self-emptying robot vacuums from Roborock to offset its much-pricier premium choices. Though Roborock has since released even more new models (as recently as spring 2023), the 2022 Q5+ is still a solid choice — especially at nearly half off. Roborock’s cheapest self-emptying vac skips mopping functionality but uses LiDAR to map your home layout and cleans with impressive 2,700 Pa suction.

Best Apple deal

Why we like it

The M1-powered MacBook Air from 2020 still holds its own against newer, more powerful releases. The Mashable’s Choice Award-winner has ridiculously reliable battery life (minus the fan letting you know that it’s working overtime), plus graphics that are five times faster than predecessors without an M1 chip. Now, it’s only $150 off its typical retail price… but hey, a deal is a deal — no matter how small.

Prime Day Apple deals still live

Apple MacBook Pro, 14-inch (Apple M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,999 $2,499 (save $500)

Apple MacBook Pro, 13-inch (Apple M2, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1,099 $1,299 (save $200) 🔥

Apple Pencil (1st Generation) — $79 $99 (save $20) 🔥

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) — $89 $129 (save $40)

Apple iPad, 9th Generation (WiFi, 64GB) — $279 $329 (save $50)

Apple iPad Mini, 6th Generation (WiFi, 64GB) — $399.99 $499 (save $100.01)

Apple iPad Pro, 6th Generation (WiFi, 128GB) — $1,049 $1,099 (save $50)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $99 $129 (save $30)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $149 $169 (save $20)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) — $199 $249 (save $50) 🔥

Apple AirPods Max — $449.99 $549 (save $99.01)

Beats Studio Buds — $89.95 $149.95 (save $60)🔥

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 44mm) — $359.99 $419.98 (save $59.99 with on-page coupon)

Prime Day vacuum deals still live

Robot vacuums

Yeedi Vac Max — $189.99 $349.99 (save $160 with on-page coupon) 🔥

Roborock Q5 — $259.99 $429.99 (save $170) 🔥

Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid — $349.99 $549.99 (save $200 with on-page coupon) 🔥

Roborock Q5+ — $399.99 $699.99 (save $300 with on-page coupon) 🔥

iRobot Roomba j6+ — $419.99 $799.99 (save $380)🔥

iRobot Roomba s9+ — $629.99 $999.99 (save $370)🔥

Cordless and upright vacuums

Dreametech T30 — $369.99 $399.99 (save $30 with on-page coupon)

LG CordZero A9 — $319.99 $449.99 (save $130)

Samsung Jet 75 Clean Station — $399 $649 (save $250)

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean — $394.99 $599.99 (save $205)

LG CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Empty — $649.99 $849.99 (save $200) 🔥

Prime Day TV deals still live

Amazon 32-inch 2-Series HD Fire TV — $129.99 $199.99 (save $70) 🔥

Toshiba 43-inch V35 Series HD Fire TV — $159.99 $199.99 (save $40)

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $179.99 $299.99 (save $120) 🔥

Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV — $229.99 $369.99 (save $140) 🔥

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV — $289.99 $449.99 (save $160) 🔥

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV — $339.99 $519.99 (save $180) 🔥

Amazon 65-inch Omni 4K Fire TV — $559.99 $759.99 (save $200)

Amazon 75-inch Omni 4K Fire TV — $719.99 $1,049.99 (save $330)

TCL 75-inch S6 QLED TV — $748 $899.99 (save $151.99) 🔥

LG 65-inch 80 Series QNED TV — $976.99 $1,299.99 (save $323) 🔥

TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV — $1,199.99 $1,699.99 (save $500) 🔥

LG 75-inch 80 Series QNED TV — $1,496.99 $1,799.99 (save $303) 🔥

Samsung 55-inch QN90C QLED TV — $1,597.99 $1,997.99 (save $400)

Sony 65-inch X93L Mini LED TV — $1,998 $2,198 (save $200) 🔥

Samsung 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV — $2,097.99 $2,797.99 (save $700) 🔥

Sony 65-inch A80L OLED TV — $2,298 $2,599.99 (save $301.99) 🔥

Sony 77-inch A80L OLED TV — $3,298 $3,599.99 (save $301.99) 🔥

Samsung 85-inch QN90C QLED TV — $3,597.99 $4,797.99 (save $1,200) 🔥

Prime Day headphone deals still live

JBL Tune 510BT — $39.95 $49.95 (save $10)

JBL Vibe Beam — $39.95 $49.95 (save $10) 🔥

JBL Tune 660NC — $79.95 $99.95 (save $20)

Anker Soundcore Space A40 — $79.99 $99.99 (save $20) 🔥

Philips Over-Ear SHP9600 — $68.95 $129 (save $60.05) 🔥

JBL Live Pro TWS 2 — $99.95 $149.95 (save $50)🔥

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $89.99 $149.99 (save $60)

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 — $173.47 $279.95 (save $106.48)

Prime Day gaming deals still live

Video games

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — $39.49 $59.99 (save $20.50)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — $57.18 $69.99 (save $12.81)🔥

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor — $43.99 $69.99 (save $26 with on-page coupon)

Elden Ring — $54.49 $59.99 (save $5.50)

Consoles and monitors

Logitech G Cloud — $299.99 $349.99 (save $50) 🔥

LG 49GR85DC-B.AUS 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $846.99 $1,299.99 (save $453) 🔥

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor — $999.99 $1,499.99 (save $500) 🔥

Headphones

Logitech G435 Lightspeed — $29.99 $79.99 (save $50) 🔥

HyperX SoloCast — $39.99 $59.99 (save $20)

Sony INZONE H3 — $58 $99.99 (save $41.99)

ASUS ROG Fusion II 500 — $104.99 $179.99 (save $75) 🔥

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini — $150.99 $179.99 (save $29)

Prime Day kitchen deals still live

Stasher Silicone Storage Bag (0.5 gallon) — $17.89 $21.99 (save $4.10)

Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook (6 quarts) — $89.95 $119.95 (save $30) 🔥

Instant Vortex Plus (10 quarts) — $99.95 $149.99 (save $50.04)

Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven (19 quarts) — $149.95 $199.99 (save $50.04)

Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker — $256 $359 (save $103)

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 — $299.95 $349.95 (save $50)

Breville Sous Chef Pro 16-Cup Food Processor — $359.95 $449.95 (save $90)

Vitamix Ascent Series A3500 — $527.31 $649.95 (save $122.64)

Prime Day pet deals still live

Automatic feeders and water fountains

PETLIBRO Dockstream Battery-Operated Water Fountain — $54.99 $69.99 (save $15)🔥

PETLIBRO Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain — $63.99 $79.99 (save $16) 🔥

PETLIBRO Granary WiFi Feeder — $69.99 $109.99 (save $40)

PETLIBRO Granary Camera Monitoring Feeder — $99.74 $159.99 (save $60.25)

Grooming and cleanup tools

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover — $24.99 $31.95 (save $6.96)

PetKit Airclipper 5-in-1 Pet Grooming Vacuum — $99 $149 (save $50)

DNA kits

Embark Breed + Health Test — $139 $199 (save $60)🔥

Dog beds

Casper Dog Bed — save 20% on all sizes

Floppy Dawg Just Chillin’ Elevated Dog Bed (Medium) — $56.95 $74.95 (save $18)

Prime Day fitness deals still live

Fitbit Inspire 3 — $79.95 $99.95 (save $20)

Fitbit Luxe — $99.95 $129.95 (save $30)

Fitbit Charge 5 — $119.95 $149.95 (save $30)

Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike — $349.99 $499.99 (save $150) 🔥

Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Fitness Bike — $399.99 $799.99 (save $400) 🔥

Echelon Smart Rowing Machine — $699.99 $999.99 (save $300)

NordicTrack Smart Rower — $1,601.88 $1,999 (save $397.12)

Prime Day outdoor deals still live

Portable cooking

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Grill — $249.99 $319.99 (save $70)

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 — $229.99 $299.99 (save $170)

Camping

Coleman Portable Camping Chair — $42.57 $44.99 (save $2.42)

Coleman Trailhead II Camping Cot — $46.70 $59.99 (save $13.29)