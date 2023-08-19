close
NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)

NAC: Live from Santa Fe Indian Market

Santa Fe Indian Market, the nation’s oldest and largest celebration of Native arts, draws more than 100,000 artists and collectors from around the world. Native America Calling continues its tradition of bringing a snapshot of the film, fashion, and other creative talent at the event organized by the Southwest Association of Indian Arts (SWAIA).

GUESTS

Dawn Houle (Chippewa Cree from Rocky Boy Montana), President and CEO of Sun Slinger Consulting; Vice Chairman of the SWAIA Board

Mandolin Rain Song (Taos Pueblo), Segment producer for Native America, season 2 on PBS

Jennifer Johns (Diné), Series Producer for Native America, season 2 on PBS

 

If you are in New Mexico, join host Shawn Spruce, our esteemed guests, and our live audience for this special radio broadcast and video webcast.

CLICK HERE TO RSVP

If you are unable to attend in-person, you can listen live via audio on:

Native America Calling network stations
NV1.org
NV1 on TuneIn

Or watch it live on:

NativeAmericaCalling.com

NV1’s YouTube channel

Koahnic LinkedIn page

Native America Calling Facebook page

 

EVENT DETAILS

Location:
Montana Ballroom A
La Posada de Santa Fe
330 East Palace Avenue
Santa Fe, NM 87501

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MDT

Food will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is proud to mention, airing this Fall 2023
Native America Season 2
Premiering on PBS October 24 through November 14 at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings)

