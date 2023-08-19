NAC: Live from Santa Fe Indian Market

, the nation’s oldest and largest celebration of Native arts, draws more than 100,000 artists and collectors from around the world. Native America Calling continues its tradition of bringing a snapshot of the film, fashion, and other creative talent at the event organized by the Southwest Association of Indian Arts (SWAIA).

GUESTS

(Chippewa Cree from Rocky Boy Montana), President and CEO of Sun Slinger Consulting; Vice Chairman of the SWAIA Board

Mandolin Rain Song (Taos Pueblo), Segment producer for , season 2 on PBS

Jennifer Johns (Diné), Series Producer for Native America, season 2 on PBS

If you are in New Mexico, join host Shawn Spruce, our esteemed guests, and our live audience for this special radio broadcast and video webcast.

If you are unable to attend in-person, you can listen live via audio on:

Native America Calling network stations





Or watch it live on:

NativeAmericaCalling.com

EVENT DETAILS

Location:

Montana Ballroom A

La Posada de Santa Fe

330 East Palace Avenue

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MDT

Food will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.