Myanmar military government chief on first visit to ally China since coup

MIDDLE EASTERN (B)Myanmar military government chief on first visit to ally China since coupMIDDLE EASTERN (B) by on November 5, 2024 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Min Aung Hlaing travels to Beijing as conflict near Chinese border escalates. facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article As US election nears, migrants contemplate a perilous journey next article Re: The Arab League after Gaza genocide: reform or die The author you might also like As US election nears, migrants contemplate a perilous journey Next Gen Diplomacy: Foreign Policy & Elections Boeing workers vote to end seven-week strike US election: It’s voting day – What polls say; what Harris, Trump are up to Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon surpasses 3,000: Health Ministry Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ