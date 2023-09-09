On April 20, 2021, the spiritedly-named MOXIE experiment on Mars extracted 5 grams of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, demonstrating a potential future capability of an established human presence on the Red Planet—and in other atmospheres besides Earth’s, for that matter.
MOXIE, NASA’s Oxygen-Producing Experiment on Mars, Ends Operations
