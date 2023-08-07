Movella brings professional motion tracking to virtual streamers

Movella has launched a specialized streaming app for Vtubers alongside motion-tracking hardware that’s a fraction of the price of professional mocap kits. | Image: Movella

Movella, a provider of professional motion capture solutions, has launched Obskur, an all-in-one platform that provides virtual streamers (also known as “Vtubers”) with body tracking technology that’s typically reserved for industries like film and game development.

There are two parts to the Obskur platform: a free OBS-like streaming application built using Unreal Engine 5 and a $1,995 “Mocap Box” that provides the actual tracking hardware for controlling a virtual avatar. Inside the box, you’ll find nine upper-body Movella Xsens tracking sensors — a technology that’s been used in animation across movies like The Avengers, Avatar, and Black Panther — alongside a customized pair of “StretchSense” gloves for tracking hand movements.

V…

Continue reading…