close
VIDEO NEWS

Monster Hunter Now strips the MonHun experience down to its very basics

VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 46 views
Monster Hunter Now strips the MonHun experience down to its very basics

Image: Niantic

There are few game titles more literal than Monster Hunter. This is a world filled with monsters, and your job is to hunt them. But what makes the series so engrossing is the gameplay loop tied to those hunts: the way you prepare by collecting the right gear, weapons, and potions; how you spend time studying your target before heading into battle; and finally, using the downed monster to craft better gear so you can take on even more challenging beasts. It’s a long and involved process but also one that feels so satisfying when you pull it off.

Monster Hunter Now, a collaboration between Capcom and Pokémon Go developer Niantic, attempts to take that formula and streamline it into something that works in short bursts on your phone. In a…

Continue reading…

The author

you might also like

Leave a Response