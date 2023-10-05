Missing Bridgerton? Apple TV Plus’ new show looks like a great satirical replacement

If you’ve inhaled every episode of Netflix’s Bridgerton and wish there were more, the trailer (below) for Apple TV Plus’ latest show will have you straining at the bones of your corset. You’ll no doubt be yearning in a dramatic and highly photogenic manner, from the gorgeous cinematography to the Olivia Rodrigo soundtrack. It looks like it will be an exciting watch, especially for costume drama fans.

Based on an unfinished novel by Edith Wharton, The Buccaneers is a tale of rich American girls, daughters of new money, who travel to England to find aristocratic husbands who are “low in funds but high in class”. Part romance, part satire, it has a great cast that includes Christina Hendricks, Kristine Frøseth and Alisha Boe and as you can see from the visuals it looks absolutely stunning.

It should be funny, too. Led by an all-female team the show was written by the hilarious writer and comic Katherine Jakeways. The eight-part series is going to have culture clashes, chaises longues, closely guarded secrets and trans-Atlantic misunderstandings galore, and it’s in the very capable hands of director Susanna White, who is a BAFTA-wining star with Bleak House, Jane Eyre and Generation Kill on her seriously impressive CV.

The Buccaneers stars Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable. SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks stars in the series as Mrs. St. George, alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

The Buccaneers is available to stream from November 8 on Apple TV Plus.