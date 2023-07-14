‘Minx’ Season 2 trailer: the most NSFW game of tennis ever played

After being canceled by Max — mind you, most of Season 2 had already been shot at this point — Minx has found a new home at STARZ.

The raunchy, ’70s-set comedy returns with feminist Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and porn publisher Doug (Jake Johnson) taking their erotic women’s magazine Minx to new heights. They’re making tons of cash, getting invited to fancy events, and staging several explicit photoshoots along the way. Will they ride the wave of infamy, or crack under the pressure?

More pressingly, is the model with a tennis racket tied to his penis going to be all right? We sure hope so.

Minx Season 2 premieres July 21 on STARZ and the STARZ app.