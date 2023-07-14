Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan ends in August

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft is ending its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan. The plan had already spread to eight countries as of February, allowing Xbox Game Pass members to share benefits with up to four other friends or family members. There’s no sign if it will ever return.

A Microsoft spokesperson has now confirmed to Eurogamer that the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan will come to a close on August 15th:

The Friends & Family Preview will end on August 15, in all participating countries (Ireland, Colombia, New Zealand, Sweden, Israel, Chile, Hungary, and South Africa). We are no longer accepting new registrations and new member additions to existing plans will no longer be accepted after July 17. The Friends & Family preview was announced in…

Continue reading…