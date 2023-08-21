Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X console wraps include Starfield and camo options

The new Xbox Series X console wraps. | Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has created a series of Xbox Series X console wraps that are designed to be a more affordable option instead of purchasing a separate limited edition console. One of the first Xbox console wraps will be one for Starfield, which will launch on October 18th, priced at $49.99.

The console wraps aren’t stickers like you’d find from Dbrand; instead, they fasten to an Xbox Series X thanks to a velcro hook and loop enclosure. The plastic Starfield wrap includes panels that look similar to the limited edition Starfield-branded Xbox controller. “Key internal console components are highlighted through outlined access panel and game-inspired graphics,” explains Monique Chatterjee, senior design director at Xbox.

Image:…

