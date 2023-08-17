Microsoft to hold ‘special event’ in New York City on September 21st

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has started sending media invites for a “special event” in New York City next month. “Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 21, 2023, for a special Microsoft event,” reads the invite to members of the press. Microsoft typically holds Surface events in September or October, so it’s likely we’re about to see some new hardware next month.

Microsoft has been rumored to be working on a Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Laptop Go 3 for the fall. Windows Central recently reported that the updated Surface Laptop Studio 2 will ship with Intel’s latest processors, a more powerful GPU, and an improved selection of ports. Microsoft also reportedly postponed a Surface Go 4 with an Arm processor in favor of an Intel…

