Microsoft Teams is adding Maybelline’s AI-powered ‘makeup’ filters

The feature is rolling out to Teams Enterprise users starting Wednesday, July 19th. | Image: Maybelline / Microsoft

It can be tempting to disable your webcam on a video call, especially on days when you look like a hot mess. For Teams users, Microsoft is introducing a new AI-powered beauty feature that’s designed to “make people’s lives a little easier.” On Wednesday, Microsoft announced a new set of “virtual makeup” filters — similar to the appearance-altering effects seen across social media platforms, like TikTok’s Bold Glamour feature — coming to Microsoft Teams, courtesy of the cosmetics giant Maybelline.

The Maybelline Beauty app will provide Teams users with 12 unique looks at launch, with options to select from various blurring effects and digital makeup color options. Each look will provide a breakdown of the real-world Maybelline products…

