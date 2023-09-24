Microsoft really wants your next work laptop to be a Surface

Microsoft has unveiled the latest versions of its leading laptops which it hopes will appeal to business customers using its software, including the latest AI tech it has to offer.

The company said its three new business laptops have been designed with productivity, creativity, and collaboration in mind, but beyond that, they aim to appease IT professionals and other decision-makers in their control and longevity.

At the same time, the company announced its latest whiteboarding and video conferencing screen for the meeting room, the Surface Hub 3, which we’ve covered separately.

Trio of new Surface laptops for business

The first device to get the latest treatment is the brand-new Surface Laptop Studio 2, which blends the functionality and practicality of a laptop with the versatility of a tablet: the touchscreen is compatible with Surface Slim Pen 2 for on-the-go note-taking and design work.

Microsoft says that the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors deliver more than twice the performance of its predecessor. These and the Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada Generation or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 GPUs make it ideal for media-intensive workloads.

The upgraded Surface Laptop Go 3 is most befitting to a typical office worker, though it can handle some pretty intensive workloads with up to 16GB of RAM. It promises 15 hours of battery life, and fast charging to replenish that fairly quickly.

Finally, the Surface Go 4 has been upgraded with an improved battery and now delivers up to 4.5x more performance than the original Surface Go. Redmond sees this tablet-laptop-hybrid suiting best to healthcare and retail workers thanks to its compact size.

The new laptops are available to buy from the Microsoft store, costing companies $3,669 for the Surface Laptop Studio 2, $1,279 for the Surface Laptop Go 3, and $959 for the Surface Go 4.

“Our new Surface devices have been built for the needs and wants of end-users to be more productive, creative and collaborative while supporting the needs of IT professionals to deploy, manage and support these devices at scale through the lifecycle,” noted Nancie Gaskill, General Manager, Surface.

“With these new products, we not only bring new innovation and technology but are delivering on some of the most requested commercial features with more performance, improved security, manageability and repairability.”