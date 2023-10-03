Microsoft makes the Windows 11 setup process less boring with an entertaining Easter egg

Microsoft’s SkiFree-like game appears when setting up a Surface Laptop Studio 2. | Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft is making the Windows 11 setup process a little more entertaining, at least on some laptops. I unboxed the Surface Laptop Studio 2 yesterday (read Monica Chin’s review here) and noticed that Microsoft now prompts you to play the modern version of its SkiFree game while you wait for updates to be applied.

It’s the same secret surfing game that Microsoft added to its Edge browser three years ago, a fun little Easter egg that’s very similar to the SkiFree skiing game that was released as part of Microsoft’s Entertainment Pack 3 for Windows back in 1991.

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Playing Microsoft’s surfing game.

The game appears as an option if there are outstanding Windows updates available or if…

