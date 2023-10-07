MGS acquires healthcare tooling firm Winther Mould

MGS, an end-to-end manufacturer for healthcare innovators, has acquired healthcare tooling manufacturer, Winther Mould Technology. The investment in additional tooling capacity and expertise is part of MGS’s strategic growth plan as a provider of high-precision plastic solutions for pharma, diagnostic and medtech applications.

Located in Demark, Winther Mould brings 56 years of experience in design for manufacturing (DFM), mould design and manufacturing, and testing and validation to supplement MGS’ proven track record in launching and maintaining large-scale healthcare programs. In partnering with Winther Mould, MGS will add complex, premium-quality tooling and mould making capacity and expertise to its international network of tooling, automation and manufacturing capabilities. Both companies have decades of experience in meeting the needs of leading healthcare customers.

Paul Manley, president and CEO of MGS, said: “We celebrate this new growth milestone for MGS, which further strengthens our offer of unparalleled tooling capacity to ensure the seamless launch of large-scale programs. Our expanding global footprint continues to provide healthcare innovators with end-to-end support for new product introductions and ongoing production. MGS and Winther Mould share a strong customer focus and commitment to agility and reliability. Together, we are poised to deliver unmatched value, precision, and dedication to our global customers to accelerate the development of innovations that improve lives.”

Kenneth Winther, general manager of Winther Mould, added: “With MGS, we are joining a team that will take our business to the next level. We are excited to grow with an end-to-end global solutions provider to offer customers a comprehensive solution from initial concept to high-volume manufacturing and commercialisation.”

MGS is expanding global access to vertically integrated solutions, now with 1,200 employees at 12 locations across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and Germany. Recently acquiring Denmark-based product development and design firm, Technolution, MGS is evolving its unique position in the industry’s value chain with single-source engineering and manufacturing services.