MGM didn’t pay up after hackers broke into its system and stole customer data

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal wrote on Thursday that MGM Resorts International didn’t pay the ransomware attackers who broke into its systems last month, forcing the company to shut down systems at several of its hotels and casinos. The hack kept many waiting to check into their rooms, including FTC chair Lina Kahn, who was in Las Vegas, Nevada to attend meetings about a merger between Kroger and Albertsons.

MGM said in a press release that hackers made off with customer data, including names, contact information, date of birth, and driver’s license numbers, as well as a “limited number” of customers’ social security numbers, passport numbers, or both.

The company didn’t specify how many people were affected by the hack, but according to its…

