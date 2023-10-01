Medilink North opens entries for 2024 Healthcare Business Awards

Medilink North of England has officially launched the 2024 Healthcare Business Awards, with entries now open.

The annual Medilink Healthcare Business Awards are a way of highlighting and keeping abreast of some of the innovations in the medtech sector across the North of England as well as celebrating the talent of the region in this fast-moving industry.

The launch of the 2024 competition presents another opportunity for life sciences companies across the North of England to demonstrate successful collaborations between industry, academia and the NHS and showcase the talent that exists within the area. It also offers a chance for companies within the sector to gain recognition for their achievements and enhance their profile within the life sciences community.

This year also sees the 10th year of sponsorship by the Yorkshire & Humber AHSN, North East & North Cumbria AHSN, Health Innovation Manchester and Innovation Agency, a fantastic recognition from the sponsors of the worthy accolade that the Medilink Healthcare Business Awards provides to the sector.

Entries are now open, with submissions needing to be in by Friday 22nd December.

The awards will be presented at a prestigious ceremony, on 21st March 2024 at St Paul’s Mercure Hotel in Sheffield. Winners will also be automatically entered into the Medilink UK National Awards.

Medilink North of England MD, Tom Elliott said: “Medilink is passionate about recognising the achievements of companies large and small, and celebrating the innovation and creativity that every year comes to the fore. The awards are also an opportunity for the life sciences sector to network with other healthcare leaders and share knowledge of the latest developments and breakthroughs.”

There are ten categories of award this year including:

The Innovation Award

Export Achievement Award.

Advances in Digital Healthcare

Partnership with the NHS Award – Primary Care

Partnership with the NHS Award – Secondary Care

The Partnership with Academia Award

Sustainability Award

Outstanding Achievement Award

‘One to Watch’ judges choice award

To find out more, visit https://medilink.co.uk/medilink-healthcare-business-awards-2024/ where you will find details of each category and application forms.