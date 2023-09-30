Mayo Clinic to test new generative AI applications from Microsoft

Mayo Clinic and Microsoft both announced this week that Mayo will be among the health systems to first deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot, a generative AI platform.

The Rochester, Minnesota-based will be an early participant in the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program – offering its clinicians and staff the ability to test artificial intelligence technology, which combines large language models with Microsoft 365 apps – calendars, emails, chats, documents and more – to enable improved productivity and reduce administrative burden.

Mayo Clinic says it’s hopeful that new and emerging generative AI applications can help its physicians and nurses automate form-filling tasks and help with other time-consuming admin work that takes focus away from patients.

“Privacy, ethics and safety are at the forefront of Mayo Clinic’s work with generative AI and large language models,” said Cris Ross, Mayo’s chief information officer, in a statement. “Using AI-powered tech will enhance Mayo Clinic’s ability to lead the transformation of healthcare while focusing on what matters most — providing the best possible care to our patients.”

Ross has been convinced of the transformative potential of “big AI” and “little AI” for many years, even before generative models and LLMs were being integrated everywhere. The automations enabled by the work with Microsoft is an example of the latter: innovation for the “little tools,” systems and productivity apps that impact clincians’ work and workflows each day, as he described them back in 2019.

More recently, Mayo Clinic announced this past summer that it’s pursuing other generative AI work with Google, such as enterprise search to help unify data across dispersed documents, databases and intranets, enabling easier search, analysis and identification of the most relevant results.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot has the ability to transform work across virtually every industry so people can focus on the most important work and help move their organizations forward,” said Colette Stallbaumer, general manager, Microsoft 365 about the new Copilot Early Access Program. “We’re excited to be helping customers like Mayo Clinic achieve their goals.”

