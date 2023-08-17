Match Group will no longer offer background checks on Tinder and other dating apps

Illustration: The Verge

Match Group, which owns dating apps like Tinder, Plenty of Fish, and Match, is ending its partnership with the nonprofit organization that provided background checks to its users, as reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal. The service that provided the checks, called Garbo, is shutting down its consumer-facing business as a result.

Match Group first started offering background checks on Tinder in 2021 before rolling it out to its other dating apps, including Match and Stir, last year. The integration let users run a limited number of free background checks on a potential date using just their last name and phone number, allowing users to see public reports about violence, past arrests, convictions, and restraining orders.

