Title: Managing Mobile Addiction: Strategies for Promoting Healthy Device Use through Policies Introduction: In today’s digital age, the world revolves around smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. While these devices have undoubtedly improved communication, connectivity, and convenience, their excessive and unhealthy use can lead to mobile addiction. Recognizing this phenomenon, businesses and institutions are taking … Read moreManaging Mobile Addiction: Strategies for Promoting Healthy Device Use through Policies