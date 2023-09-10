Make UK and BHTA announce new partnership to accelerate growth

Make UK and the British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA) have announced a new partnership aimed at fostering collaboration and growth for UK healthcare manufacturing companies.

This partnership brings together two influential organisations, each with a strong commitment to advancing their sectors and driving innovation, quality, and excellence in manufacturing and healthcare in the United Kingdom.

Through this collaboration, Make UK and the BHTA aim to enable manufacturers of healthcare products to connect, create new opportunities and innovate together.

Both organisations recognise the importance of sustainability in their respective sectors. By utilising resources and expertise, they will explore ways to promote environmentally friendly practices and products throughout the manufacturing and healthcare supply chains.

By sharing expertise and insights, they will work together to support training and development in the industry, helping to shape a workforce that can meet the evolving demands of modern manufacturing and healthcare.

David Stockdale, CEO of BHTA, said: “This partnership represents a significant step forward for the healthcare and assistive technology sector. By working alongside Make UK, we will gain access to invaluable knowledge and resources that will help our industry thrive. Together, we can improve healthcare outcomes and contribute to the growth of the UK economy.”

Chris Corkan, interim region director, Make UK added: “Make UK is delighted to be joining forces with the British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA) to ensure that UK manufacturing continues to thrive. The healthcare and assistive technologies sector employs thousands of people to make and supply essential equipment at high standards. By working with BHTA we can together strengthen the sector’s voice with national government.

“We are excited to begin collaborating with BHTA across our collective areas that are vital to the success of healthcare manufacturing. From providing a strong supply chain for our health and social care system, developing the workforce of the future and to create a strong industrial vision for the country.”