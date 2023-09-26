Make sure to update your iPhone 15 before transferring over data from your old phone

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you’ve just picked up a new iPhone 15 device, before you transfer over your data from an older phone, make sure to update that new phone to iOS 17.0.2 first. An Apple support document says that the update, which came out on Thursday, fixes an issue that “may prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone during setup” (via MacRumors).

Initially, iOS 17.0.2 was only available for the just-launched iPhone 15 phones; the most current software for older iPhones available last week was iOS 17.0.1, which also launched on Thursday and included some big security updates. On September 26th, 9to5Mac reported that Apple released a new build of 17.0.2 with the same release notes available for all iPhones capable of running the current…

