Lucid is dropping prices on three Air EVs ‘while supplies last’

Image: Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors has announced it is reinstating “original pricing across the full air lineup,” dropping the price of two of its vehicles below $100,000, according to a press release the company shared with The Verge. The new base prices, “while supplies last,” will be $125,600 for the Air Grand Touring (down from $154,000), $95,000 for the Air Touring (down from $107,400), and $82,400 for the Air Pure (down from $87,400).

Those aren’t quite the old prices for all three, as the Lucid Air was $77,400 previously and the Lucid Air Grand Touring was originally more expensive $139,000, but it’s still a significant discount on the luxury EV maker’s vehicles. Lucid Motors also tweeted the new prices, but didn’t call out that they were lowered,…

Continue reading…