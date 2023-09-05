Logitech’s latest Pro-branded gaming keyboard is wireless, RGB, and $199

The keyboard comes in a choice of black, white, or pink. | Image: Logitech

Logitech has a new mechanical gaming keyboard it’s announcing today: the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed. It’s available now for $199 in a choice of three colors (black, white, and pink) and three switch types — linear GX Red, tactile GX Browns, and clicky GX Blues. The keyboard arrives alongside a new mouse, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2.

As its name suggests, the Pro X TKL Lightspeed can connect to a computer using Logitech’s Lightspeed dongle, which offers a 1000Hz polling rate. That should feel far more responsive than Bluetooth, which this keyboard also supports, but typically polls at a less responsive 125Hz. There’s also the option of a wired connection via the USB-C port on the top of the Pro X TKL Lightspeed, which also…

