LNWH prepares to unveil Cerner electronic patient record system

London Northwest University Hospital is preparing for the go-live of its new Oracle Cerner electronic patient record (EPR) system on Friday August 18, the trust said in a statement posted on its website.

The launch is the result of more than three years’ planning and represents a major investment in local health services, the trust said.

Chief executive Pippa Nightingale said: “Electronic patient records bring your health information together in one place, allowing our clinical teams to have access to the right information at their fingertips.

“Our new record is tried, tested and secure, and it’ll be a vital part of the improvements we’re planning as part of our strategy, our Way Forward.”

The new system will allow hospitals across north west London to share information easily for patients who need care at more than one trust, while also helping GPs and hospitals to share test results far more quickly.

With go live scheduled for Friday, the trust is expecting a busy weekend. Services will run as planned but may experience some delays while the organisation switches to the new record, the trust said.

Nightingale added: “We’re training everyone who will be using the new record, and there will be plenty of additional support while we go live.

“We’ll still be here to provide the care you need. But it’s a big change, so we’re asking patients to bear with us while our teams adjust.

“And remember – if you see a member of your clinical team doing more work on a computer or phone than before, it’s part of their work checking your records so they can look after you.”

Once the system is up and running, LNWH has ambitious plans for it.

Nightingale said: “In north west London, being able to share health records is also an essential part of big projects to improve care, such as the new elective orthopaedic centre coming to Central Middlesex Hospital, and the three new community diagnostic centres across our boroughs.

“We’re excited to see what more we can do to improve care with a powerful, modern health record.”

Earlier this year, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals signed a ten-year agreement with Oracle Cerner that will see it invest £85 million in the company’s Millennium EPR.