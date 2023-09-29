Letterboxd has been acquired — and promises ‘very little’ will change

Image: Letterboxd

Letterboxd, a beloved film reviews and social media platform that took off during the pandemic, has been acquired. Its new owner is a Canadian holding company called Tiny, which promises a “fast, friendly, and simple” process for founders looking for “quick, straightforward exits.”

The deal, as reported by The New York Times, values Letterboxd at $50 million. Tiny also owns companies like AeroPress, according to its website.

Letterboxd has been around since 2011, founded by Matthew Buchanan and Karl von Randow, and has grown its user base to around 10 million people — a drop in the bucket compared to bigger, noisier sites, but home to film buffs, critics, and even a few celebrities.

The app is part social media and part personal log —…

Continue reading…