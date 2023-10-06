Lenovo exec promises 80 percent of its devices will be consumer-repairable by 2025

Lenovo’s rollable laptop concept. | Photo by Jon Porter / The Verge

At first, Lenovo only seemed casually jealous of Framework’s modular repairable laptops — first it sent a cease-and-desist over a Framework power button, then it unveiled its own modular concept laptop dubbed Project Aurora with no promise to actually build such a thing.

But it looks like the ThinkPad and Motorola owner might actually be serious about ramping up repairability. “More than 80 percent of our devices will be able to be repaired at the customer,” Lenovo executive Luca Rossi told the Canalys EMEA Forum 2023, according to The Register.

“Batteries, SSD, many things will not any longer be sealed into the product but will be available for the customer to be to repaired on site and then save a lot of waste,” he reportedly said.

