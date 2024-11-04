LeBron James Stands On Business & Explains Kamala Harris Endorsement, X Clowns Nick Bosa For Not Explaining MAGA Hat Moment





You were dead wrong if you thought LeBron James would just shut up and dribble during this election. Unlike another athlete currently in San Francisco, the King firmly put his flag down for Kamala Harris, and people are feeling a way about it.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James officially endorsed Kamala Harris with a scathing video featuring past ridiculous comments from Donald Trump and the most recent racist moments from his “rally,” writing in the caption, “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

Following his game in LeBronto—oops, we mean Toronto—reporters asked James about his very loud endorsement of Harris.

“I was going to do it the day of the game in Cleveland [on Wednesday] but I didn’t want to overshadow the whole hoopla of me and Bronny [James] going back home,” LeBron said. “That’s when I planned on doing it. I figured [Thursday] would be a good day.”

“Everything was kind of silent and I wanted to make sure that it was seen and heard and heard with force. So, having a daughter, having a wife, having a mother and things of that nature, what she believes in when it comes to women’s rights, when it comes to the future with my kids and where I see our country should be, I feel like that endorsement is only right.”

The Hypocrisy Is Very Loud

Following Bron’s comments, many were quick to call out 49ers Defensive End MAGA Nick Bosa, who didn’t have anything to say after he interrupted Melissa Stark’s interview with 49ers players Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Isaac Guerendo to proudly show he was rocking the new Klan hood, aka MAGA hat, and express his support for the disgraced former president, Donald Trump.

The NFL is reportedly reviewing the incident and is expected to fine Bosa, but when he was asked about the moment, Bosa didn’t have much to say.

“I’m not going to talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time,” Bosa said.

Bosa’s gesture, lack of an explanation, and lack of any fallout led many to bring up Colin Kaepernick, who was blackballed after he knelt during the national anthem, and the hypocrisy.

https://x.com/JDub9911/status/1850908299266248828

You can see more reactions to the moment in the gallery below.





Source link