Laser Components highlights Flexpoint dot laser modules

Laser Components has highlighted the Flexpoint dot laser modules, which have been engineered to meet the increasing demands of industries such as industrial manufacturing, medical technology, research, and beyond.

These modules are characterised by their precision, reliability, and adaptability to various settings.

Laser Components offers a selection of wavelengths and power levels to cater to specific application requirements, ensuring that users can find the perfect solution for their needs.

The output power can be adjusted to specific requirements from a few microwatts up to 100mW. We also provide Dot laser for high temperature applications as well as being assigned specific laser classes.