LaKeith Stanfield stars in ‘The Changeling’s twisted trailer

“Would you even know if you crossed into a fairytale?”

Based on Victor LaValle’s best-selling horror novel of the same name, The Changeling is a twisted fairytale for adults where ghouls, witches, and more run amok in a terrifying alternate world right under our noses.

Starring and executive produced by LaKeith Stanfield, the show follows Apollo (Stanfield) and Emma (Clark Backo), a couple whose life turns upside down when Emma seemingly vanishes into thin air. But there’s an explanation for Emma’s disappearance, and it’s all to do with a mysterious woman (or a witch) she met at a lagoon while on a trip to Brazil.

Despite being warned by locals to not visit the lush lagoon, Emma goes regardless and meets the woman who ties a red string around her wrist that’ll only fall off once her three wishes come true. The catch? Emma mustn’t prematurely cut off the bracelet no matter what. The reality? Apollo cuts it off for her and opens portals between our world and another realm where nightmares are real.

Never go against a witch’s demands y’all.

How to watch: The Changeling premieres on Apple TV+ on September 8 with three episodes. New episodes will then air weekly on Fridays.