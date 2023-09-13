close
VIDEO NEWS

LAist employees clash over Bari Weiss ad campaign

VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 26 views
LAist employees clash over Bari Weiss ad campaign

This is Hot Pod, The Verge’s newsletter about podcasting and the audio industry. Sign up here for more.

Today I will cover a controversial ad campaign that has raised questions at LAist, a pivot at Clubhouse, and a group of late night hosts who are taking their podcast to Las Vegas.

Before I start with the news, one brief side note: Herb Scannell, the head of Southern California Public Radio, announced his retirement just yesterday. Nick Gerda of LAist does a good job of laying out what Scannell’s exit means for SCPR — which includes LAist 89.3 (formerly KPCC), LAist.com, and the podcast unit LAist Studio — in a reported piece that I suggest you read.

LAist avoids questions on audio ads sponsored by Bari Weiss’ The Free Press

LAist’s…

Continue reading…

The author

you might also like

Leave a Response