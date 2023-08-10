‘Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition’ is coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

There’s something so satisfying about when a game you love finally comes out on your console of choice. It’s as if everything falls into place, and the rhythm of each button pressed feels just right. The latest example: Cardboard Computer’s fan favorite Kentucky Route Zero: TV Version is getting released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Annapurna Interactive is publishing the game and put out a trailer ahead of its release.

Cardboard Computer first released Kentucky Route Zero in 2013, a “magical realist adventure game” that centers on a highway underneath a series of caves and the beings that move through it. Four more acts over the next seven years with Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition rounding out the series as its epic and quite moving conclusion. Critics and players alike have widely praised the series for its visuals and storytelling.

Engadget spoke with the games’ developers when Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition came out in 2020, and they reflected on the tragic but full-circle nature of the finale. “Tragedy is not pessimistic,” Jake Elliott, who handled the narrative, said. “A lot of literary tragedies or dramatic tragedies, at the end the character who has made all these terrible mistakes or who has these terrible flaws… they usually have this moment where they sort of take responsibility for it, or in some other way transcend it.” It’s a game that will make you feel something, to say the least.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S on August 17th. Annapurna Interactive confirmed that there will be an upgrade option available if you’ve already purchased the game for the PS4 or Xbox One. Plus, there’s more to look forward to: Elliott and Co. confirmed last year that they’re working on another game with Annapurna Interactive that will be “fully animated.”

