Keke Palmer Ate And Left No Crumbs In A $520 Moschino Strapless Denim Dress





Keke Palmer must have a big appetite because our girl has been eating these fashion looks up, leaving not a crumb to spare. The actress hopped on Instagram to give her followers the business in a strapless denim Moschino dress.

Keke Palmer’s post-partum glow-up is next level. Now, don’t get us wrong. Palmer was certainly a doll before she had her baby boy, but the Big Boss artist has entered a new realm of fine, and we are mesmerized. While in DC at The Howard Theater, Palmer took a second to pose for the “Gram rocking a $520 Moschino denim dress she paired with a matching $520 trench coat.

The hot new mom accented her fly look with diamond necklaces, silver hoop earrings, a diamond ring, red nails, and a face that was beat to perfection! Palmer wore her tresses in a bang and loose waves that cascaded down her back and shoulders. The Nope actress posted a carousel of photos of the outfit and a reel where she accurately captioned the video with, “No doubt, I’m the baddie that you talking about …. .” Followers flooded her comment section with praises on how gorgeous the star looks. “She’s like… “let me show you what it looks like to be a MOTHA” ,” wrote one follower. And showing us, she is.

