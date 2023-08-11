Kai Cenat Breaks Silence After Chaotic NYC Riot: “That Sh-t Is Not Cool”





One week after starting a riot in New York City, Kai Cenat is speaking about the mayhem he caused.

Wednesday night, the streamer hopped on Twitch to address his fans after a chaotic attempt at giving away free PS5s, gift cards and other gaming accessories.

He revealed that the chaotic meetup helped him realize how much power he has within the youth gaming community, but he wishes his fans behaved better.

‘I’m beyond disappointed in anybody who became destructive that day.’ Kai Cenat discussed the incident in NYC pic.twitter.com/tSpYOaNdF1 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 10, 2023

“After Friday, I’ve come to realize the amount of not only power but influence that I have on people,” says Cenat. “And I’m saying that to say this: I am beyond disappointed in anybody who became destructive that day. That sh-t is not cool.”

He goes on to explain that he thought the event would go better, and this was a low point for his fans.

“I had good intentions for this whole thing, and none of that was my intention. I don’t condone any of the things that went on that day,” he says. “None of that is cool.”

Cenat says he was shocked when he saw people hopping on top of cars and dancing on the hoods. He asks that his fans do better regarding events and announces he won’t be streaming much because of an upcoming court date.

However, the break won’t last long because his day in court will be Aug.16, as he faces at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly for the gathering.

Cenat has millions of followers across all his social media channels, and last week during an attempt to reward his fans with some freebie swag, all hell broke loose in Union Square. Thousands of kids rushed to the city and began fighting, climbing scaffolding, and assaulting cops, even leading to one sergeant breaking his hand.

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey addressed the madness the teens caused in last Friday’s press conference.

“You had people walking around with shovels, axes, and other tools from the construction. Individuals were also lighting fireworks, throwing them towards the police, they were throwing them towards each other,” he said. “We’re not against young people having a good time, we’re not against young people gathering, but it can’t be to this level where it’s dangerous. A lot of people got hurt today.”

Relive how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the craziness in NYC last week:





