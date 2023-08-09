Juice up your gadgets with this charge station and bedside lamp

TL;DR: As of August 9, you can get the 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station and Bedside Lamp (in black or white color options) for only $44.99 instead of $69.99 — a savings of 35%.

Smart devices are convenient, but the cables are a nuisance. Between your phone, watch, and earbuds, that’s already three separate chargers, and that doesn’t even factor in tablets and other smart tech. It’s a lot of batteries to manage. A more functional way of going about it might be to consolidate with one space-saving charging station.

The 6-in-1 MagStand Mini Magnetic Charge Station can power four different devices while doubling as a dimmable lamp. Normally, this nightstand companion would be $69.99, but for a limited time you can get it for 35% off — that’s just $44.99.

This space-saving charger does a lot with a little. It’s only a little over three inches wide, but you can fit three different devices charging wirelessly in that space. The magnetic floating stand lets you power MagSafe- or Qi-enabled phones in landscape or portrait mode. If your phone case needs it, a MagSafe metal ring is also included. The Apple Watch Stand lets you tuck your smartwatch safely away, and it’s compatible with series 1 through 7.

If your earbuds are wireless compatible, set the case in the divot to power them. If you can’t see where to place your devices, activate the LED band at the base of the charger. It has two dimmable brightness levels and a soothing warm color.

That just leaves one port left, and it’s a classic USB-A. Plug in your iPad, Apple Pen, or practically anything else. Just keep in mind that this charge station has a total output of 15W. It may not be able to power up your MacBook fully, but tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and other wireless devices are all on the table. And with such a small charging station, there’s plenty of room.

