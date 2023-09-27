Jony Ive is reportedly developing an AI gadget with OpenAI’s Sam Altman

Altman recently called on former Apple designer Thomas Meyerhoffer — a Jony Ive hire — to create the retina-scanning Orb (pictured) for Altman’s Worldcoin crypto project. | Image: Worldcoin

Apple’s former chief design officer, Jony Ive, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are allegedly exploring opportunities to collaborate on building an unspecified artificial intelligence “hardware device,” according to two sources speaking to The Information.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Altman has partnered with a former Apple designer on new hardware. Thomas Meyerhoffer — who was Ive’s first hire at Apple and worked alongside him on projects like the iMac — designed the spherical retina-scanning Orb for Altman’s Worldcoin crypto project. Orb was developed by Tools for Humanity, a company that Altman co-founded in 2019 and serves as the company’s chairman.

There’s currently no word on what the device will be, or what purpose it serves.

