NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Joe Biden saluted the Indian flag at Delhi airport?NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on September 10, 2023 add comment 27 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Joe Biden saluted the Indian flag at Delhi airport? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Demonstrators in As-Suwayda tear down Assad picture as protests escalate next article Phantom Screens partners with Southern Living® to be the official motorized retractable screen provider for the Southern Living Idea House 202 The author comredg you might also like Joe Biden on focus of G20 Summit 2023: ‘Creating better future, quality infrastructure investment, and more’ 'This would not have been possible without you': US President Joe Biden thanks UAE President during G20 summit After G20 Summit, global leaders to fly home; Joe Biden to visit Vietnam today G20: Following the Summit, Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and other leaders to fly home World News | 'Game-changing Regional Investment': US President Joe Biden on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ