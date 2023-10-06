It’s oddly fitting that well over two years have passed since the first season of Loki, because time is always a piece of the puzzle. Loki introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the multiverse in an unforgettable way, branching the franchise’s most popular villain off from the series’ most popular film and…
It’s Time (Variance Authority) to Talk Loki Season 2 in Our Spoiler Discussion Zone
VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 35 views
previous article
Exclusive: Ghetto Film School Talks Representing Filmmakers Of Color In Red Bull’s ‘Establishing Shot’ Program
next article