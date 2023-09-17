close
NATIVE AMERICAN (H)

IT Specialist (SYSADMIN/APPSW)

NATIVE AMERICAN (H) by comredg on add comment 36 views
no thumb



The IT Specialist (SYSADMIN/APPSW) candidate will be expected to: • Serve as the expert intermediary between the systems administration and application functions/teams in the Applications Branch (e.g., developers, networking team, infrastructure security team, infrastructure systems team). • Coordinate projects and activities, and manage the deployment, maintenance, and upgrade process of applications developed by different development groups and teams. • Work with software application developers to architect, configure, and troubleshoot application servers and the software running on the developed applications. • Oversee and ensure systems administration, patching, networking, and provisioning support of application servers within the OCCS applications platform. • Manage approximately 400 application servers in support of the NLM mission and ensure support for applications residing on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. • Direct and oversee provisioning and patching scripts for on-premises application servers and AWS Cloud. • Create, maintain, and administer automated testing frameworks that allow in-depth testing of User Interfaces, modules, and security of custom software applications across multiple programming languages and platforms. • Maintain the integrity, security, and availability of NOSQL databases and database-like technologies, and troubleshoot server issues, including tuning performance, isolate and fix application problems, and apply security patches. • Analyze and evaluate new systems engineering technologies, and develop and coordinate lifecycle development processes and tools to facilitate agile development methodologies. • Identify future-state objectives for the development environment, and provide guidance on best practices to maintain the development environments and support the rapid development and testing of web based solutions. • Provide analysis and guidance on program related information technology (IT) issues or problems where new analytical techniques must be developed to identify and evaluate findings. • Identify and maintain firewall rules needed to allow application communication, and create and maintain approximately 2500 firewall rules in support of application network communication.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response