



The IT Specialist (SYSADMIN/APPSW) candidate will be expected to: • Serve as the expert intermediary between the systems administration and application functions/teams in the Applications Branch (e.g., developers, networking team, infrastructure security team, infrastructure systems team). • Coordinate projects and activities, and manage the deployment, maintenance, and upgrade process of applications developed by different development groups and teams. • Work with software application developers to architect, configure, and troubleshoot application servers and the software running on the developed applications. • Oversee and ensure systems administration, patching, networking, and provisioning support of application servers within the OCCS applications platform. • Manage approximately 400 application servers in support of the NLM mission and ensure support for applications residing on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. • Direct and oversee provisioning and patching scripts for on-premises application servers and AWS Cloud. • Create, maintain, and administer automated testing frameworks that allow in-depth testing of User Interfaces, modules, and security of custom software applications across multiple programming languages and platforms. • Maintain the integrity, security, and availability of NOSQL databases and database-like technologies, and troubleshoot server issues, including tuning performance, isolate and fix application problems, and apply security patches. • Analyze and evaluate new systems engineering technologies, and develop and coordinate lifecycle development processes and tools to facilitate agile development methodologies. • Identify future-state objectives for the development environment, and provide guidance on best practices to maintain the development environments and support the rapid development and testing of web based solutions. • Provide analysis and guidance on program related information technology (IT) issues or problems where new analytical techniques must be developed to identify and evaluate findings. • Identify and maintain firewall rules needed to allow application communication, and create and maintain approximately 2500 firewall rules in support of application network communication.







Source link