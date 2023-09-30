iRobot’s Roomba j5 vacuum and mop combo machines are up to $200 off

Robot vacuums can save you a lot of time when it comes to maintaining your home, even more so when they include a mopping function. Several Roomba models that can both vacuum and mop your floors are on sale right now, including the new j5 devices. The iRobot Roomba j5+ Combo is currently available for $649 with free shipping at Wellbots. That’s $150 off the regular price. Be sure to use the code ROOMBAENG150 at checkout.

The Roomba j5+ Combo has a few advantages over the standard j5 Combo, which is also on sale (we’ll get to that in a second). The higher-end model can pinpoint no-mop zones, so you won’t have to worry about the machine spraying a cleaning solution onto a rug or carpet and trying to mop that up. The j5+ is also able to avoid more than 80 common floor obstacles. Under its P.O.O.P. pledge, iRobot promises to replace the cleaning machine if it doesn’t avoid solid pet waste.

The Roomba j5 Combo was already a more budget-friendly option and you can now save even more when you use the code ROOMBAENG200. The price will drop by $200 to $399 and Wellbots will still ship the device for free.

One factor to consider with both the j5+ Combo and j5 Combo is that you’ll need to manually swap out the bins to switch between vacuum and mopping functions. That’s the major tradeoff of plumping for one of these devices instead of a pricier option such as the Roomba j7.

Speaking of which, the Roomba j7+ Combo is also on sale. You can get $200 off of that model as well — it has dropped to $800. Not only can this machine vacuum and mop at the same time, it can automatically empty its contents into the charging station.

