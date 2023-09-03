Iran’s National Orchestra honors Arbaeen with tribute performance







TEHRAN – The National Orchestra of Iran paid tribute to Arbaeen with “Farewell” concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on August 30 and 31, marking the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).

The concert, conducted by Homayoun Rahimian, was accompanied by prominent Iranian vocalist Hesameddin Seraj, composer Seyyed Mohammad Mirzamani and poet Saed Baqeri, who narrated the event.







